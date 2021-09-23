Cornwall crash: Motorcyclist in critical condition
A motorcyclist is in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a crash, say police.
The crash involving the Suzuki motorcycle and Volvo lorry happened at 1756 BST on Wednesday on the old A30 at Victoria, Cornwall.
The rider, who was trapped under the truck, was freed by the firefighters and airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses.
