Launceston crash victim named as Shannon Rundle, 33
- Published
A man who died in a three-vehicle crash has been named as 33-year-old Shannon Rundle.
Mr Rundle, from Launceston, Cornwall died at the scene after his Toyota collided with a Mercedes and a Ford on the A395 at Laneast on 18 September.
His family called him a "kind, loving and gentle man who touched so many people's lives for the better".
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash near Moorview Garage at about 16:00 BST.
"Heaven has gained an angel and he will live on in our memories forever," said Mr Rundle's family in a statement.
"He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and amazing friend."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.