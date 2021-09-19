Cornwall fisherman questions 'absurd' tracking system for small boats
Plans to require all English fishing boats, no matter how small, to install a tracking system are "absurd", according to one fisherman.
Johnny Murt, from Cornwall, questioned the need for the government "to know where you are for every second you are at sea".
Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) for boats under 12m (39ft) are expected to be required by January.
The government said it would improve the "quality of data" from boats.
Vessels over 12m are already required to have a VMS on board - which allow regulators to monitor their location, speed, course and other data.
Johnny Murt, a crab fisherman who operates out from Padstow, expressed frustration at the potential cost of installation and upkeep for small-scale fishing vessels.
He said: "Even little cove boats with no wheelhouses are going to have to have Vessel Monitoring Systems, it's absurd.
"I just don't see why they need to know where you are for every second you are at sea."
Environment secretary George Eustice said the system was about "improving the quality of the data" on the movement of inshore vessels, as well as their ability to record catches.
He said: "Having more reliable data like that is actually the key to having a more pragmatic approach to the way we manage these inshore fisheries."
The government said it plans for all fishing boats registered in the EU, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to be required to host a VMS to fish in English waters.
However, there is no timetable for this to be introduced.
'Difficult negotiations'
Mr Eustice, who is also the MP for Camborne and Redruth in Cornwall, explained "licensing conditions" could be imposed on fishing boats from the EU and other UK nations: "We're doing that and it remains a difficult set of negotiations because of the new requirements we're putting on those vessels."
However, he emphasised fisheries is a devolved issue and "different parts of the UK will take different approaches".
