Boy killed by dog in Cornwall caravan asked for pet to stay
- Published
A nine-year-old boy killed by a dog after being left alone in a caravan had asked if the pet could stay with him, an inquest has heard.
Frankie Macritchie was attacked by the 45kg (seven stone) American bulldog Staffordshire bull terrier cross in Cornwall in April 2019.
Frankie's mother Tawnee Willis, 31, from Plymouth, was jailed for two years in June 2020 after admitting neglect.
She told the inquest they had met the dog a number of times before.
Ms Willis added she had been unaware the dog had previously injured another person.
His owner Sadie Totterdell, 29, was also jailed for three years and banned from having a dog for 10 after admitting to owning a "dangerously out of control" dog.
The five-year-old dog, known as Winston, was destroyed.
The inquest previously heard Frankie had died from "devastating injuries" after the attack in Tencreek Holiday Park near Looe.
Ms Willis told the inquest she had been drinking with friends, while Frankie was alone in the caravan.
During sentencing last year, Truro Crown Court heard she had also taken cocaine.
Ms Willis said she checked on her son four or five times during the night and the dog had followed her on the last occasion.
"Frankie asked me if the dog could stay," she said.
She said she asked Ms Totterdell if it was OK and Ms Totterdell had said: "Take Winnie - Winnie loves kids."
"I just didn't think anything of it and I left him there," Ms Willis added.
Ms Willis said she believed she left the dog with Frankie at around 03:00 BST and discovered her son had been attacked around an hour later.
'Also lost you'
After giving evidence, Ms Willis apologised to the wider family saying she was "truly, truly sorry".
She said: "I know their heart breaks, mine does too, not to make it about me.
"I know nothing I can do will change what happened.
"I'm sorry my selfish actions have caused them so much heartache.
"From the bottom of my heart I wish they can find some closure and find some peace."
Frankie's grandmother Pauline Elford also read a statement: "We as a family can't be together, but we also lost you that night Tawnee.
"You were a big part of our life, not just Frankie we lost you."
The inquest continues.
