BBC News

Appeal after pedestrian dies in crash in Gunnislake

Published
image source, Google
image captionThe man died at the scene of the crash near St Ann's Chapel in Gunnislake on Tuesday evening

Police investigating a fatal collision are appealing for witnesses.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a red Renault Scenic and a pedestrian on the A390 in St Ann's Chapel, Gunnislake, at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and has been taken into custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the road reopened on Wednesday morning.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.