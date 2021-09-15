Letting of former Cornwall council houses to be investigated
Cornwall Council has outlined plans to clamp down on former council houses being used as holiday homes.
The council has proposed setting up a dedicated investigation and enforcement unit to restrict the practice.
Homes sold under the government's Right to Buy scheme are usually restricted from being used as holiday lets or as houses of multiple occupancy so they are protected for use by local people.
It is believed there are dozens of homes being advertised online.
A report on the housing crisis in Cornwall, due to be put to council leaders this week, says these homes are being advertised on Airbnb and used as holiday lets, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.
The report also outlines how some of these properties are also being rented out as accommodation for students.
Under the plans, the unit would identify breaches and work to ensure these properties are used as a main residence.
