Drug biker jailed for fellow motorcyclist's death
- Published
A motorbike rider under the influence of drugs killed a fellow biker after veering on to the wrong side of a road.
Reginald Robinson-Jones crashed into 25-year-old James Dickson on a bend on the A374 in the village of Antony in south-east Cornwall in September 2019.
Truro Crown Court heard how Robinson-Jones, 24, had been at a festival prior to riding his Kawasaki bike.
He admitted causing death by careless driving while under the influence of cocaine and was jailed for 29 months.
The court heard Robinson-Jones, of Coombe Park, Cawsand, Cornwall, could provide no explanation for crossing the white line on to the wrong side of the road.
He told police at the scene that he must have "slid out" into the path of Mr Dickson's bike.
The defendant's bike showed he was riding at 54mph (87km/h) on the 60mph (97km/h) road at the time of the crash.
Mr Dickson died the next day from his wounds and Robinson-Jones also suffered multiple fractures.
Mr Dickson's parents said their only child was "a beautiful, brilliant, fantastic, funny, moody, outspoken and challenging son".
Judge Anna Richardson said taking cocaine increased risk-taking behaviour and was incompatible with safe driving.
Robinson-Jones was also banned from driving for two years.
