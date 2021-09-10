BBC News

Lorry freed after becoming trapped under St Austell bridge

Published
image source, David Hastilow
image captionThe lorry became stuck near St Austell at about 09:45 on Friday

A lorry which got stuck under a railway bridge has been freed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it received reports of a lorry trapped under a bridge in Cypress Avenue, near St Austell, in Cornwall, at about 09:45 BST.

Network Rail said there was no structural damage to the bridge and the lorry had since "removed itself".

No-one was injured and train services, operated by Great Western Railway, continued to run as normal.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We continue to urge lorry drivers and haulage companies to take better care.

"Look out for the height warnings on all of our bridges and take a second to think before taking a risk."

In August, a lorry struck a bridge in Plymouth, which resulted in multiple train journeys being cancelled.

image source, David Hastilow
image captionNetwork Rail said there was no structural damage to the bridge

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story