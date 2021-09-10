Newquay Family adopts two dogs from same litter 14 years apart
- Published
A family has adopted a 14-year-old dog, 14 years after adopting her brother from the same litter.
Anna Cirant-Carr's family from Newquay, Cornwall first adopted Eric in 2007 and had him until he died in 2018.
When a similar looking springer spaniel recently became available at the same RSPCA centre, she discovered it was Eric's sister from the same litter.
She said: "It's really lovely, every time she walks into the room...for a split second I think it is Eric."
The new dog, Tandie, was also adopted in 2007, but her owner has since died.
Ms Cirant-Carr, said: "One of my Facebook friends shared the RSPCA's post and when I saw it I was like that just looks like my old dog Eric.
"On the post it said that they had her when she was a baby in 2007 which was when we'd adopted Eric from the RSPCA.
"We'd never met any of his siblings or his mum or anything."
Ms Cirant-Carr said she had been looking for dogs similar to Eric since he died three years ago and Tandie arrived to live with her on Monday.
She said: "It's really lovely, every time she walks into the room or I see her lying down somewhere for a split second I think it is Eric.
"She looks exactly like Eric but a brown version."
Tandie has a number of health conditions including arthritis, limited sight, and no hearing ability, but Ms Cirant-Carr said she was "completely spritely".
Sammi Howard, from the RSPCA, said Tandie originally came to them in August 2007 with 10 litter mates and her mum, who was a stray with a broken jaw.
All 11 dogs were found new families.
"Tandie came back as one of the people who adopted her back then has passed away and the other owner couldn't cope," Ms Howard explained.
The centre received several applications for Tandie.
"It's really humbling to know how many people are out there that are willing to take on a dog that they know is going to be end of life - it's really heart-warming".
