Woman injured after speedboat runs aground off Isles of Scilly
A woman has suffered a head injury after a speedboat ran aground during the night.
Three people were taken ashore after the boat became stranded off the island of Tresco, the Isles of Scilly.
The woman who was hurt was assisted by the ambulance vessel the Star of Life, the UK Coastguard said. The extent of her injuries is not known.
St Mary's Lifeboat was also involved in the rescue operation, which happened at about 03:30 (BST) on Thursday.
