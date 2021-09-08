Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in St Ives
A 61-year-old man has died after his motorbike and a car crashed in Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to the collision on the Old Coach Road in St Ives at about 17:30 BST on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene and the road was closed in both directions whilst it was examined.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dash camera footage.
