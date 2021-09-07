Doctor suspended over misconduct involving Cornwall patients
A doctor has been suspended from practising for six months because of misconduct involving two patients.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) said Dr Roger Kurz was suspended at the end of August over the conduct breaches in Cornwall.
The breaches included seeing a female patient on a social basis in 2017, which he admitted was "inappropriate".
He also did not treat an elderly patient in 2016 over readings that showed high levels of potassium.
'Serial' consultations
In a tribunal ruling, the MPTS said he was found to not have followed the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust's policy on adult hyperkalaemia [high potassium] management for an 83-year-old man at West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance.
The MPTS said Dr Kurz "failed to arrange appropriate treatment", although he "had reasonable and sound reasons for the failure to follow hospital policy" because he "genuinely believed" he was faced with "artificially high" readings.
The tribunal decided "he fully cooperated in administering treatment very shortly thereafter" but still breached policy.
While working at Cape Cornwall Surgery in Penzance in 2017, he admitted consulting with a woman "on a serial basis" and those consultations were "known by you to be inappropriately long", the MPTS said.
He was instructed by others "to desist from having such consultations with her".
He later began seeing her on a social basis and communicating with her electronically "which you knew was inappropriate", with it eventually turning into a relationship which saw them kissing and cuddling at his home.
It was not proven if the relationship was sexually motivated but it was "improper personal relationship", the tribunal said.
It ruled that "by reason of the matters set out... your fitness to practise is impaired because of your misconduct".
It said Dr Kurz accepted his suspension was needed "in order to send out the correct message to the profession and the wider public".
The tribunal also said Dr Kurz, who had since moved to practising in the Isle of Wight, was "a consistent and credible witness" overall, who "gave evidence and represented himself in an open and straightforward manner".
He had "readily admitted his shortcomings with regard to both [patients]... notwithstanding the nature and gravity of the allegations he was facing," it said.