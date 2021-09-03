Man, 86, died in Bude Canal saving disabled daughter
By Miles Davis
BBC News Online
- Published
An 86-year-old man died in a canal saving the life of his disabled daughter.
Lawrence Casey went into Bude Canal in north Cornwall to rescue his daughter Jessica on Wednesday when she lost control of her mobility scooter.
The family of Mr Casey said he was "devoted" to her care.
Members of the public also "selflessly helped" to save the life of Ms Casey, who is now recovering at home, the family said.
In a statement, Mr Casey's family said: "He was devoted to the care of his disabled daughter and his final act of love as a father was to sacrifice his life to save hers.
"We extend our sincere gratitude to members of the public who also selflessly helped in the saving of her life."
The family said Ms Casey, who is in her 20s, suddenly lost control of her mobility scooter so that she and the scooter plunged into the canal.
Emergency services were called to Bude Canal at 17:20 BST and Mr Casey was confirmed dead at the scene.
