Man rescued with spinal injuries after Bodmin Moor water jump
- Published
A man was taken to hospital with possible spinal injuries after jumping into water on Bodmin Moor.
Rescue teams were called to the Gold Diggings area of the moor, close to Minions, at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old was assessed by paramedics and carried on a stretcher by a search and rescue team to Hurlers car park.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
Devon and Cornwall Police, South Western Ambulance Service, Devon Air Ambulance and East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team were all involved in the rescue.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.