BBC News

Torpoint fire: Man unaccounted for after house blaze

Published
image captionThe fire happened in the Deviock area of Torpoint

A man in his 20s remains unaccounted for following a house fire near Torpoint on Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called at 13:30 BST to the Deviock area.

A police spokesman said: "The cause of the fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a 20-year-old man is currently unaccounted for.

"Extensive fire damage has been caused to the property and the safety of the building is being assessed."

The spokesman added that a police cordon and road closure was likely to remain in place "over the coming days" while a joint investigation was carried out.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics