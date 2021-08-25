Covid cases in the South West highest among young people
Covid-19 cases in the South West are "by far" the highest among 15-24 year olds, according to Public Health England (PHE).
Prof Mike Wade, deputy regional director, said this age bracket had 1,700 cases per 100,000.
He said there had also been an increase among those aged 60 and over.
The latest PHE figures show the South West has a rate of 461 cases per 100,000 - the highest rate across the English regions.
The South West covers Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Avon, and Wiltshire.
Prof Wade said while there had been "small increases" in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in the South West, Covid-related deaths remained low.
Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, he said the latest figures showed just over 5,000 cases could possibly be linked to the Boardmasters festival held in Newquay - an increase from 4,700 on Monday.
He said despite the increase, there was "no real basis" for large-scale events not to continue, "provided authorities are engaging effectively with the event organisers and these mitigations are being put in place".
PHE also warned that it expected to see a high influx of visitors to the South West during the bank holiday weekend.
"Covid-19 has not gone on holiday," Prof Wade said.
"Day trippers and holidaymakers need to protect themselves and others from Covid-19."
He reiterated words of caution from head of Visit Cornwall Malcolm Bell, warning visitors to ensure they had pre-booked plans and to take a lateral flow test before travelling.