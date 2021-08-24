Covid: Tourists urged to 'stay away' from Cornwall as cases rise
Tourists are being asked to stay away from Cornwall unless they have pre-booked their trip, the region's tourist board has warned.
There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases in Devon and Cornwall, with the latest figures showing the latter has 717 cases per 100,000 people.
Cases there jumped from 383 in 100,000 in the seven days to 19 August.
Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, is calling on visitors to help keep the region safe.
Mr Bell said: "We are asking people not to come unless they have booked ahead and request they take a lateral flow test before, during and after their stay so that people can be safe and help us to manage the current spike."
He said the county had witnessed "too many occurrences of overcrowding in honey pots" and urged visitors to consider visiting less popular parts of Cornwall.
"We have over 300 beaches and lovely parts that can cope with visitors," he said.
Three parts of Newquay now have the three highest Covid infection rates in England for the seven days up to 18 August.
The town's mayor, Lewis Gardner, said they had been working tirelessly "all summer" to keep Covid rates down.
"We've done vaccination pop-up centres, we've been handing out lateral flow tests, we've given advice to businesses," he told the BBC.
"And it just seems that everything we do, no matter what we do, the rates keep creeping up."
Cornwall Council said 4,700 cases may be linked to the Boardmasters festival held in Newquay between 11 and 15 August.
About 800 of those positive cases are people who live in Cornwall.
