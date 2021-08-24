'Unsafe' Cornwall disability care company to close
A disability support company found by a watchdog to have "compromised the safety" of people in care will close.
The Regard Group - Domiciliary Care Cornwall said it had decided to withdraw services after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection found safeguarding concerns.
It said it had worked with Cornwall Council to identify an alternative provider.
Many relatives "did not feel their loved ones were safe", the CQC said.
Among the concerns identified were not enough carers to ensure safety, inaccurate information on people in care and widespread leadership failures.
The Regard Group said it had "made the difficult decision" to withdraw care and support services at Buttermill Cottages, Fox House and Govis House.
The CQC said 16 people who were being cared for would be affected by the withdrawal, which was due to take place by 31 August.
'Significant shortfalls'
The service was first placed in special measures by the CQC in November 2020, when "multiple concerns about the wellbeing" of disabled people being given care were highlighted.
Follow up inspections in May concluded further urgent improvements were needed.
Debbie Ivanova, from the CQC, said they found "widespread and significant shortfalls" in leadership and care which "compromised the safety and wellbeing of staff and people using the service".
She said: "We expect health and social care providers to guarantee autistic people and people with a learning disability the choices, dignity and independence that most people take for granted.
"Most relatives we spoke with said they did not feel their loved ones were safe at the service."
'Smooth transition'
The Regard Group "wholeheartedly apologised" after acknowledging their services had "fallen way short of the high standards that those we support rightly expect and deserve".
A spokesperson said: "We will be doing all we can to help ensure a smooth transition with minimal disruption for those we support, their families, and our teams, whose best interests continue to be at the heart of everything we do."
The care provider said it had "worked closely and quickly" with Cornwall Council to identify an alternative provider.
Cornwall Council said: "In the meantime we continue to ensure that safe staffing levels are in place for individuals during the transfer period."
