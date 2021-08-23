Kit Hill death: Man died after 'arranged fight with weapons'
A 22-year-old man died after taking part in an arranged fight with weapons at an isolated venue, a jury has heard.
Callum Hill died two days after being found seriously injured at Kit Hill, near Callington in Cornwall, in March.
Andrew Hatrey, 38, from Callington, and Kristian Humphries, 31, from Gunnislake, deny his murder.
Plymouth Crown Court also heard they and other defendants had given different accounts as to why they had met to fight to settle differences.
Also on trial are Billy Humphries, 27, and his brother, Daniel, 25, of Liskeard Road, Callington.
They, Mr Hatrey and Kristian Humphries - who is not related to the Humphries brothers - all deny conspiring to commit violent disorder.
Billy Humphries also denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Hatrey.
'Outnumbered and overpowered'
Prosecutor Simon Laws QC told the court that the men had arrived in two cars and had brought with them an "assortment of weapons".
"What followed was a short but brutal confrontation," he said.
Mr Laws said Mr Hatrey was the "chief antagonist" and had wanted to meet with Billy Humphries to "settle their quarrel with violence".
The prosecutor said Callum Hill, from Plymouth, who was found injured on 26 March, was a troubled, paranoid and isolated young man who wanted to "fit in" and joined Billy Humphries' team.
Kristian Humphries was recruited by Mr Hatrey for the fight against the three men on the other side, Mr Laws said.
"He joined in the attack on Callum Hill, meaning that Callum Hill was outnumbered and overpowered in the attack that led to his death," Mr Laws told the court.
Daniel Humphries did not take part in the fight, but was part of the plan to fight in their criminal agreement, the prosecutor also said.
Jurors were also told Billy Humphries had driven his car at Mr Hatrey, leaving him with serious injuries, and minor wounds to Kristian Humphries.
The trial continues.
