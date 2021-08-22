Home renters in Cornwall say action is still needed
- Published
People facing eviction from rental properties in Cornwall say action is still needed over demand and rent rises or they face leaving the county.
More than 100 people protested in Truro on Saturday about housing problems.
Protesters also said homes being turned into holiday lets was also adding to difficulties.
Cornwall Council said earlier this year it faced "exceptional pressures" on housing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also said it was a "top priority".
The county is believed to be under housing pressure because of various factors, including a rise in the need for emergency accommodation during the coronavirus crisis.
Urban flight - with workers moving out of cities - was also having an effect, the Resolution Foundation think tank said in April.
The stamp duty holiday, which ended on 30 June, is also believed to have seen properties taken out of the rental market; as well as some landlords selling up or focusing on holidays lets.
Cornwall councillor Loveday Jenkin, of political party Mebyon Kernow, said all such factors were having an effect and adding to renters' worries.
She said: "There is always going to be increasing demand in Cornwall because it's a lovely place to live. Well, it is a lovely place to live if you have a house and you have money."
Sophie Leightley said her housing difficulties meant she was having to consider a major change.
She said: "I've been given my eviction notice. I have six weeks left, and there are no rentals to find.
"I'm going to have to look at other opportunities outside the county."
The council said on Friday it was restating its "commitment to helping residents affected by the unprecedented pressure on housing in Cornwall", with leader Linda Taylor saying it was "the top priority for this new administration".
She said: "Things won't get better overnight, but we are acting swiftly and doing everything in our power to deal with both the immediate issues and implement the more ambitious long-term plan Cornwall needs to provide decent affordable housing for our residents."
Follow BBC Spotlight on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.