Penzance attack: Man severely hurt by children and adults
- Published
A man is in hospital with life-threatening head injuries after being attacked by a group of children and adults.
Police said the 40-year-old was hurt on Market Jew Street in Penzance, Cornwall, at about 03:45 BST.
The Devon and Cornwall force said he was "forced to the ground" where he was kicked repeatedly.
Confirming children as well as adults were involved, officers called it a "despicable act of violence".
The attack on the man, who had been walking in the town centre, started after an "altercation" between himself and the group, said police.
It led to him being "subject to repeated kicks to his body" and suffering a fractured skull.
The victim was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital before being transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth "where he remains in a life-threatening condition", said police.
Det Insp Glenn Willcocks of Cornwall CID called it a "despicable act of violence that has left the victim sedated".
He appealed for anyone with video footage to come forward.
Officers are also appealing to the parents of young people who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch.
