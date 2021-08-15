Gyllyngvase beach: Man dies after being pulled from sea
A man in his 40s has died after being pulled from the sea in Cornwall.
The emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Gyllyngvase beach in Falmouth at about 18:50 BST on Saturday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and said his next of kin had been informed.
The force said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.
