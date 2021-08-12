Three children and a woman seriously injured in Treleaver crash
- Published
Three children and a woman have been seriously injured in a crash between a car and a transit van.
Emergency services were called to the B3293 near Treleaver, Truro, Cornwall, at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the children were in a red Peugeot 206 driven by a 32-year-old woman, which had collided with a white Ford Tranist van driven by a 47-year-old man.
Two of the children were airlifted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.
The third was taken to hospital in Treliske in Cornwall along with the female driver, the force said.
The driver of the van sustained minor injuries and is helping police with their inquiries, it added.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
Follow BBC Spotlight on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.