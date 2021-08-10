Crowlas death: Jacob Poynton-Whiting denies murder
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who was found dead in Cornwall.
Jacob Poynton-Whiting, 22, of Crowlas, near Penzance, will face trial on 31 January after pleading not guilty at Truro Crown Court.
Sally Poynton, 44, body was found on 22 June after police were called to an address in Crowlas on 22 June after reports of a suspicious death.
He also denied unlawfully wounding 18-year-old Elijah Poynton-Whiting.
Mr Poynton-Whiting was remanded in custody.
Follow BBC Spotlight on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.