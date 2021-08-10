Perran Sands Beach: Missing swimmer found safe and well
A woman who was reported missing after witnesses said she failed to resurface at sea has been found "safe and well", police confirmed.
Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for witnesses following the incident at about 13:35 BST on Saturday at Perran Sands Beach in Perranporth, Cornwall.
The swimmer, from Truro, was traced to her home on Monday afternoon following a successful search, police said.
The force thanked the public for their assistance.
