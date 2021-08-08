Polperro deaths: Man and woman found dead at house
- Published
A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to the property in Langreek Lane, Polperro, at about 12:15 BST on Friday following concerns for the welfare of two people.
The ambulance service also attended and the bodies of a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s were found.
A cordon was put up at the scene and an investigation into the deaths is now under way.
