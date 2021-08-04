Health bosses 'failed abysmally' over Cornwall MIU closure news
Health bosses have admitted they "failed abysmally" to let people know that a minor injuries unit (MIU) in Cornwall had been closed temporarily.
The Launceston unit shut at the end of July due to a lack of staff, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The governing body, NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), acknowledged communication was an important issue.
A petition is calling for the unit to reopen immediately, and for an explanation about the decision.
Patient hostility
NHS Kernow's governing body heard at a meeting on Tuesday a patient had attended the MIU for help and found it was closed, and when they went to their GP surgery, they "had no idea what was going on".
Chairman Paul Cook said it was a really important issue which had been raised in a number of health meetings recently.
He said: "The decision was made at a silver [management level] call, but, in terms of response for communication, that failed abysmally."
Members of the governing body said representatives from primary care, such as GPs, should be on silver calls, which make decisions about services, so information could be shared properly.
NHS Kernow deputy director Trudy Corsellis said it was important to get such things right in future, but added: "I hate to say it, but the likelihood is that may continue to happen."
GPs also told the meeting staff at MIUs were under extreme pressure due to increased demand and also hostility from patients.
The petition for Launceston MIU to reopen has received more than 1,500 signatures. It is expected to be closed until 1 October.
The meeting was told a formal response would be provided once the petition had been submitted to NHS Kernow.
Last week, staff at the Royal Cornwall Hospital said they were struggling to cope with unprecedented demand, leaving it in "dire straits", and advising some people to attend MIUs instead.
