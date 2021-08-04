Covid jabs given to 100 seafarers in Cornwall
Covid jabs have been given to 100 seafarers that have been on ships and boats for much of the pandemic.
The NHS has worked with the Cornwall Port Health Authority to offer the vaccines to crews that have entered Cornish waters, regardless of their nationality.
Crew members of the polar research ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough, have been vaccinated as part of the project.
The scheme started in May, working with crews in Falmouth and Fowey.
'Really grateful'
Timothy Bage, from the Cornwall Port Health Authority, said the project "encapsulates the 'one and all' motto of Cornwall".
"Often seafarers are away from home for anywhere between three and nine months, and in some cases because of the pandemic, 12-18 months.
"It helps to build up immunity in the seafaring community, and I am proud to say with the NHS we have now vaccinated 100 people."
People on all commercial vessels entering Cornish waters are required to declare their health status on arrival.
At this stage they are referred to the NHS to attend a large-scale vaccination centre.
Simon Long, project lead for Cornwall's vaccination centres, said: "We want to make it as easy for as many eligible people as possible to have their Covid-19 jab, which involves making sure we get to those who are normally at sea."
On 18 July, the RRS Sir David Attenborough was conducting trials off Falmouth ahead of its first mission to Antarctica, and some of the crew had their vaccinations.
Simon Evans, chief officer, said: "At a time when health professionals are under a lot of strain, we're really grateful to Cornwall Port Health Authority for vaccinating some of the RRS Sir David Attenborough crew and keeping us safe and healthy while on board."
