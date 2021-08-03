Ferrets abandoned under bush without food or water in Cornwall
Twelve young ferrets were found abandoned in a cage with no food or water during hot weather, a charity has said.
The animals were found dumped in a cat carrier under a bush in Hayle, Cornwall, on Sunday, said the RSPCA.
The charity has taken them to animal shelters and is appealing for information.
It said they had been "thoughtlessly discarded" and "exposed to the elements without a thought for their welfare".
The cage was dumped in the corner of a field off Bosence Road.
'Thrown away like rubbish'
Suzanne Norbury, from the RSPCA, said: "Thankfully these guys were found in time.
"It is really sad to treat animals in this way. It is really upsetting to think they have just been thrown away like rubbish.
"We would encourage anyone who is struggling and finding it difficult to look after their animals to seek support through an animal charity."
The ferrets are being cared for at Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter and West Hatch Animal Centre near Taunton.
The charity said they were "doing really well" and will be found new homes in the future.
