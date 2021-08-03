BBC News

Record number of Cornish choughs fledge

image sourcePaul Ash
image captionThere were no resident choughs in England between 1973 and 2001

A rare species of bird has fledged a record number of young in Cornwall.

The chough, which is a distinctive black bird with a red beak and legs, returned to Cornwall in 2001, after being absent for 28 years.

This year, the Cornwall Chough Project said 66 choughlets had fledged, from 23 breeding pairs - the most since the species recolonised the county.

Jenny Parker from the RSPB said it was "absolutely brilliant, but we need to keep going".

Three birds first arrived on the Lizard in west Cornwall in 2001 and a pair bred in 2002.

Choughs are now regularly spotted in west Cornwall and on the north coast.

This year some have crossed into Devon, although they have not successfully bred.

image sourcePaul Ash
image captionThe first pair of choughs reappeared in 2001 and since when numbers have slowly increased

Ms Parker said: "It is great news and sounds fantastic, but it is quite slow progress.

"Sixty-six sounds huge but more than half of them won't survive the winter, so you can see why the numbers don't escalate really quickly.

"They can't breed until they are three years old and often aren't successful."

image captionThe chough has strong connections to Cornwall, featuring on many logos including that of the council

She said: "It is like a soap opera. They change their partners until they settle down.

"Even the original pair had various fights with their own children who kicked the male out and unfortunately killed him."

Choughs often nest on cliffs and in mine workings, and like to forage in groups on short grassland near the coast.

Sightings this year include at Land's End, Newquay and Trevose Head near Padstow.

There are additional populations in Wales, Ireland and Brittany, and it is hoped the groups may join together in the future.

