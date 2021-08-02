BBC News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car near Helston, Cornwall

image captionThe crash happened on Sunday on the A3083 around 14:40

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Cornwall on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on the A3083 near Helston at around 14:40 BST Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The road was closed in both directions while the scene was examined by a specialist forensic investigator.

