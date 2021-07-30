Storm Evert: Strong winds and heavy rain in South West
A yellow warning for strong winds remains in place in the South West as Storm Evert makes it way across the UK.
The Met Office had warned parts of Cornwall could see gusts of up to 75mph (121km/h) overnight.
Some holidaymakers at campsites have seen their tents destroyed by the gusty weather, waking to a wet and miserable morning.
The Met Office said it expected winds to ease from about 07:00 BST on Friday.
An amber warning for Cornwall had been initially issued by the Met Office for Thursday night.
Residents and visitors in Cornwall were warned they could expect to see fallen trees, damaged buildings, power cuts and travel disruption.
A reminder than an amber warning for strong winds remains in effect across Cornwall until 7am this morning
Yellow warnings for strong winds also in force across other parts of southern England and south Wales today
Stay #WeatherAware #StormEvert pic.twitter.com/1BOs7Aw38H
Some campsites had relocated guests to try to protect them against the elements, while others were prompted to pack up and leave.
Alice Cresswell and her family, who had come to Perranporth from London, were forced to spend the night in the car after their tent was destroyed.
"It's been a stressful night. We've been in the car all night, cold," she told the BBC.
"We had to escape the tent because it collapsed in the early hours of the morning.
"It was really scary - it was shaking a lot. We just weren't prepared for it."
There may be some debris out on the county's roads due to the high winds overnight, so do take care if you're out and about this morning.
People are also being warned to avoid any early-morning swims.
"It's a risk you don't need to take," said Cornwall Coastguard James Instance.
"If the sea is looking choppy, rough, different to what it normally would, there could well be rip currents which could get you into difficulty."
#StormEVERT— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 30, 2021
Strongest winds largely in southern England, but sprials of heavy rain across a larger area of England and Wales so far this morning ☔️ pic.twitter.com/J1K2mAUCiR
