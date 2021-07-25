Redruth football club vandalism damage put at 'tens of thousands' of pounds
- Published
Vandals have caused "devastating" damage to a football club's building and ground.
Redruth United Football Club in Cornwall released pictures showing the damage which it says will cost "tens of thousands" of pounds to repair.
A Just Giving campaign has so far raised more than £5,300 to repair the ground and building.
The club says it follows a traveller encampment on its ground at Clijah Croft and have reported it to police.
"We are lucky to still have the building structure," Club captain Dan Horler said.
"Everything has been affected, from the tea hut to the kids' football goals."
He said the damage was thought to have been caused by the group of travellers who camped on one of the club's four pitches on 15 July and left on Saturday.
Mr Horler said there was just a month to get the ground ready for the first day of the season, but that the response from the local community had been "really heart warming".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.