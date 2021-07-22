Firefighters tackle chalet fire at holiday park
- Published
A chalet on a holiday park in Cornwall has been destroyed by fire.
Firefighters from Torpoint, Saltash and Liskeard were called to the Whitsand Bay Holiday Park, near Torpoint, at 06:45 BST on Thursday.
Saltash Community Fire Station said in a post on Facebook the blaze, believed to have been started by a fridge, had spread to a neighbouring chalet, which was saved.
They said the residents of the chalet got out safely and no-one was hurt.
