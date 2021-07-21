Saltash sex attack: Police hunt man who assaulted teenager
A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in Cornwall, police have said.
The girl was attacked by a man, thought to be aged between 40 and 55, in Saltash at about 23:00 BST on Saturday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force said she was approached from behind, near the junction of Broad Walk and Beatrice Avenue, before being assaulted in a nearby field.
Police said the victim was being supported by specialist officers.
The attacker is described as white and of large or overweight build. He is believed to have had facial stubble or hair.
The force is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
