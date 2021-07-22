Fatal crash: Cornwall Council to inspect road drainage
The mother of a man who died when his car crashed during heavy rain says road improvements must be made "immediately" to prevent another death.
Ryan Taylor, 26, lost control of his Jaguar on the A390 at Coliza Hill near St Austell in March 2019.
A coroner's report recommended road drainage improvements to reduce the risk of future deaths.
Cornwall Council said it would undertake "detailed drainage and topographical surveys" later this year.
The inquest in May heard that Mr Taylor suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene of the crash after between 20mm (0.8ins) and 30mm (1.2ins) of rain had fallen in the area and his vehicle aquaplaned.
The driver of a Mazda with which the Jaguar collided was also seriously injured.
'Too late for my son'
Assistant coroner Guy Davies said there had been no driver error, no excessive speed or unsafe driving involved.
He concluded that Mr Taylor's death was the result of a road traffic collision and sent a report to Cornwall Council recommending road drainage improvements.
Lisa Taylor said the response from Cornwall Council was "too late for my son, who will not see his daughter grow".
She said: "I hope something is done immediately so no other family will have to live with this pain.
"No more delays, this needs sorting as soon as possible, don't leave it so someone else has to die."
Cornwall Council said: "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the driver involved in this tragic incident.
"Further interim measures will be put in place following the coroner's recommendations and detailed drainage and topographical surveys will be carried out later in the year.
"The surveys will tell us if the road drainage system can be upgraded and allow development of any potential improvement."
The council responded on 21 July after Mr Davies gave the authority 56 days to respond to his report.
