St Ives: Man 'beat seagull to death' on beach
- Published
Police are investigating reports that a man beat a seagull to death on a beach.
The alleged attack happened at Porthgwidden Beach, in St Ives, Cornwall, on Saturday, according to police.
Officers said the attack on the bird, which was protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, happened between 17:00 and 17:15 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating and appealed for witnesses.
