Truro burglary and sex assault spark security alert
Police are trying to identify a man after a burglary and serious sexual assault.
Officers have warned people in Truro, Cornwall, to be vigilant and "ensure their properties are secure" after the attack in the city early on Sunday.
They have released a photo of the man and want to speak to him as he may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Anyone who sees the man is being urged not to approach him and to call 999 immediately.
Officers have asked anyone with information to contact them.
The attack happened between midnight and 04:40 BST on Sunday.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Det Insp Ian Jolliff said: "Residents can expect to see additional police resources in the area now and over the coming days."
