Waitrose food delivery van crashes into house in Cornwall
A Waitrose food delivery van crashed into a house in Cornwall causing "significant damage".
Police said they were called to a cottage in Newtown St Martin, near Helston at about 11:35 BST on Friday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said both the driver and the occupant of the property were thought to have sustained minor injuries.
They said there was "significant damage to the building" and the road would remain closed for some time.
Neighbour Chloe Parr said the delivery van was "literally in the front room".
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the property was "unsafe" and firefighters had remained on scene making it safe and awaiting recovery of the vehicle.
