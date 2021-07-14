Holidaying GPs in Cornwall asked to help ease doctor shortage
Holidaying GPs are being offered locum shifts to help surgeries in Cornwall that are short of doctors.
The three Roseland Surgeries have used social media to ask visiting doctors take up the offer and "help pay for the extortionate cost of the hols".
Practice manager Nicola Davies said she had tried to fill the shifts without any luck before posting a message on Twitter.
She said: "The scenery is beautiful, so hopefully I can attract someone."
If you're a GP coming down to Cornwall on holiday, and you fancy a locum session or two (to help pay for the extortionate costs of the hols) please give me a shout....you might like what you see! pic.twitter.com/54BupSUTND— Nic D (@toptottieNic) July 13, 2021
The team, which usually has four doctors based at surgeries in Tregony, Portscatho and St Mawes, has been affected by one GP relocating and another resigning in January.
With the remaining doctors also wanting their own holidays in August, "we were struggling to fill the sessions left", Ms Davies said.
The problem was made worse by a "shortage of locums in Cornwall generally" and the "geography of where we are", she added.
"There's a real drive if you want to come down to the peninsula, so getting somebody over here can be a little bit of a challenge," she said.
Having tried more conventional methods of recruitment, she said "there are just not the doctors available, so I had to think outside the box".
Nationally, there were 2000 fewer full-time doctors in March 2021, compared to March 2017.
Ms Davies said: "I thought, maybe there's somebody who, if they're here, might want to earn a bit for their Airbnb, their bed and breakfast or their holiday cottage.
"So I got the best photo that I've got of the village and posted it."
Her tweet has sparked interest from medics around the country.
Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group has been asked to comment.
