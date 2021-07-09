Diesel in estuary as lorry goes over cliff in Padstow, Cornwall
Thousands of litres of diesel and bitumen may have been spilled into an estuary when a lorry went over a cliff.
The Environment Agency said it was investigating "the potential impact of 2,500 litres (550 gallons) of bitumen and diesel released" into the Camel Estuary on Cornwall's north coast.
The driver of the lorry was able to get out of the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries, police have confirmed.
Emergency services are at the scene trying to contain the pollution.
Falmouth Coastguard said the spillage occurred when the tank of the lorry "split" after it crashed over the cliff at St Saviour's Point near Padstow.
The coastguard said booms had been put in place at the beauty spot to try to contain the pollution.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said the spillage was "not currently affecting nearby bathing waters at Daymer Bay" but this would be monitored as the tide changes.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the scene at 06:40 BST on Friday.
St Saviour's Point is at the entrance to the River Camel opposite the village of Rock and lies within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
