Euro 2020: Bar staff get night off and drinks for Euro final
Some bar staff are being given the night off to watch England play in the final of Euro 2020.
Bar bosses are freeing up staff for the big occasion to say thank you for their hard work and perseverance throughout the pandemic.
Fans have flocked to bars to watch England's progress through the contest which will culminate in the final against Italy at Wembley on Sunday.
A bar in Newquay, Cornwall, is also throwing in free drinks for staff.
Nick Hayman of Newquay's Fistral Beach Bar said: "It's a nice way to say thank you very much, it will cost us a few thousand pounds, but it's worth it."
Many bar staff, already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with extra work of serving tables and social distancing, have been denied the chance to cheer on England.
The 2-1 win against Denmark on Wednesday secured England's men's team a place in the European Championship final for the first time.
"A lot of youngsters who work here have missed out on their social life for the past two years because of the pandemic," said Mr Hayman.
"We have waited 55 years for a final. And we also have a great team here, so why not?"
Mark Cameron, landlord of the Prospect Inn in Exeter has given his 18 staff the evening off and a "well-earned rest", he said.
"It's been extremely busy and hard work because of the restrictions so this is a thank you to staff to give them a night off and enjoy the football."
Nick Bennett of the Merrymoor Inn at Mawgan Porth in Cornwall has ended food orders early before the kick off to allow staff to kick back and watch the game.
"There should be a brilliant atmosphere. This is the boost that we all need."
