Two men arrested after 'serious' stabbing in St Austell
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a shop in Cornwall.
Police were called to a convenience store in Victoria Road, St Austell, at about 19:20 BST on Tuesday, where they found an injured man in his 30s.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, who had "several life-threatening stab wounds", was in a critical but stable condition in hospital in Plymouth.
Two men in their 40s from the town were arrested and were in custody, the force said.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Officers said a cordon was in place at the scene and residents could "expect to see an increased police presence in the area as inquiries continue".
They added they had carried out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries and appealed for witnesses to come forward.