First steam produced at Cornish geothermal plant
- Published
A power plant in Cornwall is producing the UK's first geothermal steam.
Bosses at the site at United Downs, near Redruth, hope in the next 12 months the steam will be used to generate electricity for a nearby rum distillery and housing estate.
Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL) has also announced plans for four new power plants in the county.
However, the proposals still need to go through the planning process and local consultation.
GEL said, if approved, the new plants will power 45,000 homes and could be up and running by 2026.
Ryan Law, GEL managing director, said: "We have spoken about this over the years but we are finally producing the UK's first geothermal steam.
"We have steam on site with water coming from three miles (5km) underground.
"Today is the big moment for this project and a big moment for UK geothermal power."
Drilling began two years ago with two wells 2.8 miles (4.5km) and 1.5 miles (2.5km) into the granite below where the temperature is up to 200C (390F).
Langarth Garden Village - a proposed new housing development of 3,800 homes and commercial buildings near Truro - could be supplied by the new power plants.
To develop each of the future plants, two deep wells will need to be drilled into the granite rock beneath each site.
Water is then pumped from the deepest well where the temperature is up to 200C (390F).
The steam produced is then fed through a heat exchange at the surface and water is re-injected into the ground to pick up more heat from the rocks in a continuous cycle.
The extracted heat would then be converted into electricity and supplied to the National Grid.
Mr Law said: "The resource is gigantic we just need to prove we can tap into it."
