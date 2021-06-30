Body of missing London woman found in Salcombe, Devon
The body of a woman found in woods at a coastal resort has been identified.
Police said Mee Kuen Chong, who was found in Salcombe, Devon, had gone missing from the Wembley area of London.
Her body was found in woods near Bennett Road on 27 June, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers believe the body may have been there for some days and appealed for information to help trace the last movements of the 67-year-old.
Mrs Chong, also known as Deborah and originally from Malaysia, had been living in London since 2004 and was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on 11 June.
Police said they would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her between 10 and 27 June.
This would include any hotels or bed and breakfast accommodation where Mrs Chong may have stayed or anyone who might know why she was in Salcombe.
Officers said: "A number of enquiries will be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days, and it is likely that the local community will continue to see a high level of police activity.
"Police would like to reassure the public that while this discovery may cause some concerns in the community, the heightened police presence is to investigate all of the circumstances."
