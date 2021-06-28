Missing diver: Body found in search off Falmouth
- Published
A body has been found in a search for a diver who went missing off the south coast of Cornwall.
The man failed to resurface after diving near a wreck off Pendennis Point, Falmouth, on 17 June.
Police divers, using specialist equipment, recovered a body in the sea off Falmouth on Thursday.
Officers said the family of the 39-year-old man, from Staffordshire, has been told, but formal identification was yet to take place.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner," said Devon and Cornwall Police.
