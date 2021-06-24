Crowlas murder probe: Man, 22, charged over woman's death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was found dead with knife wounds.
Jacob Poynton-Whiting, 22, of Crowlas, near Penzance in Cornwall, is charged with murdering Sally Poynton, 44, whose body was found on 22 June at Crowlas.
Mr Poynton-Whiting is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to an 18-year-old man during the same incident.
He was remanded in custody by Truro magistrates to appear at Truro Crown Court on 27 July.
Police said they were called at 07:00 BST on 22 June to an isolated address following reports of a suspicious death.
Ms Poynton was declared dead at the scene.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.