Swimmer dies after going missing at Gwithian
A man has died after being reported missing while swimming in Cornwall.
Police said they received a report at about 21:30 BST on Monday that a male swimmer had not returned to shore at Gwithian beach, near Hayle.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead after being brought ashore.
The St Ives Lifeboat team said on Facebook both its lifeboats were launched in response, but "despite everyone's very best efforts, sadly, the casualty was unresponsive".
The team said the lifeboats were launched after Falmouth Coastguard "received reports of a missing swimmer in the Riviera Towans area".
Lifeboat coxswain Rob Cocking said: "All of our thoughts are with the family and friends of the casualty at this time."
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man's next-of-kin had been informed.
