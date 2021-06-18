Police join search for missing diver off Pendennis Point
A search has resumed for a diver who went missing off the south coast of Cornwall.
The diver failed to resurface after diving over a wreck off Pendennis Point, Falmouth, on Thursday - leading to an air, sea and land search.
Devon and Cornwall Police said divers were now helping coastguards in the search for the missing person who has not been named.
Coastguards said the missing diver is not from the local area.
