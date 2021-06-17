Major search for missing diver off Pendennis Point
A diver has gone missing off the coast of Cornwall, sparking a major air-sea search.
The RNLI, coastguard and Royal Navy have been searching off Pendennis Point, Falmouth, since 12:30 BST.
Lifeboats from Falmouth, the coastguard's fixed-wing aircraft, Newquay's search and rescue helicopter and a Royal Navy helicopter have been involved in the operation.
The search was stood down at 21:00 BST and is expected to resume on Friday.
